Rugby

Three changes as Boks look for clean sweep on tour

Pollard comes in for Elton Jantjies

By Reuters - 17 November 2021 - 09:11
Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty to level the score at 15-15 Wales v South Africa, Autumn International, Rugby Union, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK - 06 Nov 2021.
Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty to level the score at 15-15 Wales v South Africa, Autumn International, Rugby Union, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK - 06 Nov 2021.
Image: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

London - South Africa made three changes to their side to take on England at Twickenham on Saturday, restoring flyhalf Handre Pollard and lock Lood de Jager to the starting line-up and axing scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

Jantjies is replaced by Cobus Reinach, who starts a test for the first time since the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in August.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber described the changes as rotational, but scrumhalf Jantjies struggled in wins over Wales and Scotland and drops to the bench after being substituted at halftime of Saturday’s 30-15 win at Murrayfield.

Pollard replaces Elton Jantjies and De Jager comes in for Franco Mostert in straight swaps from the 23-18 win over Wales.

"We built up good momentum in the tests against Wales and Scotland and it's important for us to transfer that into our final match of the tour against England, so we opted to make only three changes," Nienaber said.

"England will pose a different threat to Scotland, and with that in mind we've decided to start with Handre, Cobus and Lood.

"Elton, Herschel and Franco have shown they can inject energy and ignite a spark in attack off the bench, which will be handy against an English outfit we know will be highly charged up for this match."

Victory for the Springboks will mark their first unbeaten northern hemisphere tour since 2013. The last time they beat England in London was in 2014. They won their last meeting in the World Cup final in Yokohama two years ago.

"England have made it clear they'll come hard at us. With a few British & Irish Lions players in their midst, home advantage and a new record of eight wins in a row against Australia adding to their motivation, it'll be a hard grind," Nienaber added.

Kitshoff says Springboks have plenty left in the tank ahead of England test

Prop Steven Kitshoff says South Africa are looking to finish a challenging season on a high with an autumn international series victory over England ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mapimpi strikes at a rate of knots

The Springbok pack's pummelling of Scotland and their ability to transition from defence to attack helped pave the way to their 30-15 win over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Springboks turn attention to rivals England at Twickenham

After two wins over Wales and Scotland, the Springboks shift their attention to their last match of their outgoing European tour against rivals ...
Sport
2 days ago

Playful pivots won't cause Boks to drift from script

The Springboks will on Saturday perhaps have more reason to focus on themselves and their world champion qualities when they clash with Scotland at ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony