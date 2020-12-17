Rugby

Griquas vs Bulls Currie Cup clash cancelled due to positive Covid-19 results

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 17 December 2020 - 10:01
Kurt-Lee Arendse of the Bulls during the Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld on December 5 2020 in Pretoria.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SA Rugby has confirmed that the fourth round Currie Cup match between the Griquas and the Bulls has been cancelled due to Covid-19 positive results.

The match‚ scheduled for Tafel Lager Park in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon‚ was cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols after players and management from the Bulls returned positive tests for Covid-19 this week.

As a result of the cancellation of the match‚ the encounter will be declared a draw and the teams will each receive two log points.

The other two Carling Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend between the Pumas and Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday‚ and the Lions v the Sharks in Durban on Saturday‚ are unaffected.

