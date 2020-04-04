SA Rugby‚ understandably‚ does not know when players will return to the field but they have worked out a range of scenarios that will help limit their financial losses.

With the game remaining in limbo in the foreseeable future due to Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa‚ SA Rugby has been in discussions with industry stakeholders and has formulated a joint working group‚ the Covid-19 management committee.

The committee includes SA Rugby‚ the South African Rugby Employers’ Organisation (Sareo)‚ MyPlayers (representing the players) and Sports Employees Unite (SEU – the rugby staffs’ trade union).

The committee’s joint proposal has begun a round of presentations to union presidents and CEOs as well as through the MyPlayers and SEU channels.

“We have workshopped a number of scenarios based on potential return-to-play dates and identified the most likely financial scenario based on rugby resuming in the third quarter of 2020‚” said Jurie Roux‚ the chief executive of SA Rugby on Friday.

“This is not an SA Rugby problem or a unions’ problem‚ it is everyone’s problem and we are very clear that we have to stand together if we are to overcome it.

“The progression and response to the virus unfolds on a daily basis so we do not have a confirmed domestic or international calendar for the rest of 2020‚ but we have made plans for every eventuality.

“Returning to play as soon as possible is critical for the industry and until we know what that date is – and if it is sustainable in the face of the crisis – we cannot accurately understand the impacts.

“However‚ we have taken a realistic approach to the potential damage and have formulated a plan that will mitigate the immediate damage and provide the basis for an ongoing response.”

Once approved the plan would be made public‚ said Roux.

“These are dark times but we are united in our approach and determined that together we will get through this.”

Super Rugby was suspended indefinitely in the second week of last month in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. The tournament will be played under a revised format should it get the green light.

SA Rugby will be particularly anxious that play is resumed well before the Springboks’ commitments in July against Scotland and Georgia.