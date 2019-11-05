Bok captain Kolisi reveals why coach Erasmus refused to lift the World Cup trophy with him

“I am very grateful and I was happy to have my dad there.

"I think I told my team-mates that it was one of my dad's dream to take me to places around the world and that's why I'm so grateful to rugby.

"It's allowed me to do such things and I'm really proud that he could be there to share the moment with me. The team loved him and it was a very special moment for me‚” Kolisi said.

“It also showed my kids that family is very important.

"If you can do something for someone‚ then you must do it.

"The most important thing was that people knew what we were fighting for.

"Prince Harry came into our changing room‚ told us that he knew what was going on and our country needed this.

"It reminded us of the human drive that it's not about you.

"It's about the people in this room and those who are outside.”

The final‚ which South Africa won 32-12 against England in Yokohama on Saturday‚ was Kolisi's 50th Test.