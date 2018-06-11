Let's not waste the Kolisi magic

It was not quite the much-trumpeted Madiba Magic but it still came close to reminding us South Africans that there is much more that unites us as a nation than that which divides us.

The founding father of our democracy, Nelson Mandela, knew the potent power of sport to unite the people while helping salve the painful past.

The proverbial baton was picked up by one Phakama Siyamthanda Kolisi, in every sense the quintessential new South African sports hero, uniting his people across the artificial divisions inspired by race and racial supremacy.

Kolisi captained the Springboks - the senior national rugby side - to a famous victory over England in Johannesburg on Saturday. It was a historic moment this, a black man leading the Bokke out the tunnel to thunderous applause from the crowd.

The last time similar scenes were seen was when Mandela pulled off a major nation-building exercise by donning then Springbok captain Francois Pienaar's jersey at the 1995 World Cup final at the same venue.