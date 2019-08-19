'Within a couple of hours I was in ICU': Robert Marawa suffers third heart attack

Robert Marawa is grateful to be alive after suffering a third heart attack recently.

Robert drove himself to hospital after “not feeling well” and within a couple of hours was admitted to ICU.

“There was something, there was a pain that was not making any sense,” he told fans in a video on social media over the weekend

Robert is currently in a recovery ward after “an unbelievable last couple of days”.

“I say unbelievable because it is the brink of life and not living. ICU is no playground,” he said, before thanking fans and medical staff for their support.