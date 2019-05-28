Why the Bulls have to win all their remaining round robin matches

Bulls utility forward Hanro Liebenberg has admitted that they are faced with the difficult task of winning all their remaining round robin matches to have any chance of reaching the quarterfinal stage of Super Rugby.

Inconsistency has been the Bulls’ Achilles heel as they have only managed two wins on the bounce once during the season and those victories came in March during round three and four against the Lions in Johannesburg and the Sharks at home.

“We will have to win all the remaining three games because of what the Jaguares are doing at the moment‚” he said‚ referring to the Argentineans who are surprise leaders of the South African conference where they are top with a three-point advantage.

“The message from coach Pote Human is simple that we must take it game by game from this weekend against the Blues at Eden Park.