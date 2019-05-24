Tevita Kuridrani hat-trick sinks the Bulls in Canberra

Outside centre Tevita Kuridrani scored a hat-trick of tries to help the Brumbies to an important 22-10 win over the Bulls during their lively Super Rugby clash at the Gio Stadium in Canberra on Friday.

Kuridrani touched down twice in the first half and completed what turned out to be a good day in the office with the third try after the break as the Brumbies maintained their place at the top of the Australian conference.

The home side could have won by a bigger margin but they were let down by the normally reliable flyhalf Christian Lealiifano who missed one penalty and three conversions to end the match with a meagre two points.

The other try for the Brumbies was scored by Irae Simone while the only one for the Bulls was scored by eighth-man Handro Liebenberg.

For the Bulls‚ who went into this match with confidence after last weekend’s win over the Rebels in Melbourne‚ their position at the top of the SA conference is in danger from the Jaguares‚ the Lions and the Sharks‚ who are in action on Saturday.