Warren Whiteley's return sparks Lions forwards to beat the Chiefs in Hamilton

Captain Warren Whiteley underlined his influence and importance to the Lions as he returned from a long-term injury to lead his side to a 23-17 victory over a fast-finishing Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.

Whiteley had missed the last six games due to a muscle tear in his chest and the Lions have not looked like the same side that have made the last three Super Rugby finals.

Carlu Sadie and winger Aphiwe Dyantyi scored tries for the Lions, who managed to snuff out any late comeback when Elton Jantjies slotted a 79th-minute drop goal.

Winger Sean Wainui, prop Nepo Laulala and replacement Tumua Manu scored tries in the final 20 minutes for the Chiefs, who only came alive in the final quarter after a 30-metre burst by scrumhalf Neil Weber had set up Wainui's try.