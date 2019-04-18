The Lions happy to welcome back influential captain Warren Whiteley

With their cavalry almost back in tact‚ the Lions go in search of a win that could have restorative spin-offs for their Super Rugby campaign.

They can do with a shot in the arm.

Inconsistency has left their campaign precariously placed following four wins and as many defeats.

Two of those defeats were suffered at home and while they secured a maiden win in Buenos Aires the Lions now need to play catch up on the road.

Last week’s defeat to the Brumbies would have stung as it was a genuine opportunity for them to partly claw back what had been lost.

In the Chiefs they face a side‚ who with three consecutive wins‚ appear to be regaining their mojo after a poor start to the season.

Significantly however‚ the hosts will be without Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie‚ the team’s piano mover and player respectively.

The Lions by contrast will welcome back influential captain Warren Whiteley who has been sorely missed since the second week of the competition.

From the moment he left the field against the Stormers the Lions’ nose has pointed downwards.

After Whiteley went off against the Stormers the Lions relinquished their lead and defeats to the Bulls‚ the Sharks and the Brumbies followed.

To suggest that he is crucial to their fortunes would be an understatement.

He takes back his No8 jersey this week‚ but on the side of the scrum the equally impactful Kwagga Smith also returns after recovering from injury.