Deadline for special vote applications ends at midnight on Thursday: IEC

The deadline for submitting special vote applications closes on Thursday, according to the electoral commission (IEC).

The applications will close at midnight and can be done online or via SMS.

Special votes are cast by those who will not be able to go to voting stations on the day of the elections, May 8.

There are two categories of special votes in South Africa: votes cast during home visits and those cast at voting stations.

“A voter may apply to be visited at an address [either inside or outside of his/her voting district where registered] due to physical infirmity, disability or pregnancy. These visits will be conducted between 9am and 5pm on Monday 6 May 2019 and [Tuesday] 7 May 2019 [if necessary],” the IEC said.