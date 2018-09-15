'My vriend‚ ek is in trane' - Twitter goes crazy to beautiful Boks

A Springbok win in New Zealand is an event that's not only as rare as Halley's Comet‚ but one that seemingly takes place on an even year.

Two thousand and nine was the odd year when the Springboks recorded their last win against New Zealand in the Land of the Long White Cloud but Wellington (Athletic Park) was the venue of South Africa's first professional era win against New Zealand 20 years ago.

Carisbrook was the scene of the Ricky Januarie-engineered heist 10 years later but landmark Bok wins in New Zealand seemingly take place every 10 years.