ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been accused in court papers of manipulating the outcome of the elective conference of the party’s biggest region in the Western Cape.

Five ANC members applied to the high court in Cape Town for an order declaring this month’s Dullah Omar region conference invalid‚ saying Magashule allowed five disqualified branches to participate at the last minute.

The branches had failed to satisfy Luthuli House they were in good standing and were omitted from a June list of qualifying participants. Another 10 branches that voted at the conference should have been disqualified either because they were involved in outstanding disputes or because they had not held meetings to elect representatives‚ according to affidavits from Patrick Poni and four others.

Their case was heard on September 7 and dismissed for lack of urgency‚ allowing the Dullah Omar region – which covers the Cape Town metropolitan area – to complete a conference that been adjourned on September 1. Xolani Sotashe was elected as regional chairman.

“There were bogus delegates at the conference. That was a red flag. Ace was behind that‚” said one ANC source.