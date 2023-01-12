×

Cricket

Ferreira reckons some players will crack under pressure in the SA20

Batsman impressed with their first match

12 January 2023 - 10:41
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Donavon Ferreira of Joburg Super Kings walks off the field at the end of the innings during the Betway SA20 match between Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead Stadium on January 11, 2023 in Durban.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics
Image: SA20/Sportzpics

Joburg Super Kings batsman Donavon Ferreira has suggested that the excitement around the Betway SA20 will see some players crack under pressure. 

The SA20, which mirrors the Indian Premier League, has caused mass euphoria among cricket fans in the country with Newlands in Cape Town and Durban's Kingsmead experiencing full capacity in the opening two matches. 

There's also lot of pressure on players to perform because of the price tags they have been bought for and the money invested in the competition and that can bring nerves to some. 

“There’s a lot of excitement that’s been around this tournament, so there is a bit of nerves in some of our players you could see,” said Ferreira speaking to the media. 

Carrying a price tag of R5,5m, Ferreira did not fold in his opening game of the SA20, he scored 82 off 40 balls in his side's win over the Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Ferreira went to the crease with the innings falling apart and he was able to build it with partnerships with Faf du Plessis and Romario Shepherd.

“This is pretty much the ideal start for us as a team and for me as a batter. There was a lot of hype with everything going on, I just really wanted to do my best for the team and luckily it came off,” said the 24-year-old. 

“I’ve been working hard on building innings, I battered a lot at the end; so for me, it was important to hit the sweepers hard and run nice and hard.

“To pull off a win of your first game is a great start, hopefully, we can take the momentum and keep growing as a team and get a couple of wins going forward," he said. 

The playing condition of pitches around the country will differ during the duration of the tournament, this can be a problem for some batters as some grounds will accommodate bowlers. Ferreira seems to know how he will bat around this. 

“As a batter the longer you bat, the easier it does get. You get used to the pace of the wicket and what the bowlers want to do; you get the pace of the wicket and where your scoring options are,” said the JSK batsman.

JSK will continue the SA20 campaign against Paarl Royals on Friday at Boland Park (1.30pm).

