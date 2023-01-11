Pretoria Capitals captain ecstatic Kallis has joined coaching staff

“That’s the thing we have tried to get across to the guys, we’re encouraging people to go to different members of the squad to try and pick their brains because everyone thinks of the game differently and to have a guy like Jacques there is special.
“Just with what he achieved in his career, and most of us in the team, and especially the local guys, would have probably grown up watching him and emulating him in the nets and stuff like that. Having him in the dressing room, that massive figure that he is, that is great for us,” he said.
The Capitals will look to use their bowling attack as their trump card during the tournament. In Parnell, Anrich Nortje and England spinner Adil Rashid the side from Pretoria has a lethal attack.
“In T20 cricket, the importance of having a really strong bowling unit is one aspect of cricket if you want to be successful that you have to get right,” said Parnell.
“We are a very well-rounded team, so having those two experienced guys in there helps a lot but we have to call all parties to raise their hands at various stages of the competition,” he said.
Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell has hailed the influence of former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis ahead of their opening match against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Thursday at St Georges Park (5.30pm).
Kallis was roped in by the Capitals as their assistant coach to help coach Graham Ford as he’s an expert with the bat and ball. Widely considered one of the greatest players the game has seen, Kallis is held in high regard by players and those aspiring to play cricket.
Parnell, who played with Kallis as a youngster with the Proteas, is relishing the experience of having Kallis in the Capitals locker room.
“Having that experience there and knowledge is invaluable,” said Parnell when asked how it is to have Kallis close by during a digital press conference on Wednesday.
“The thing about Jacques is he’s not a very vocal guy who is out there. It’s best to catch him on a one-on-one basis, you can learn so much because he thinks of the game differently.
