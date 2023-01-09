“We can't take a big risk as well, he's a fast bowler. It will be totally up to him and the management staff on what they decide. We'll do what's best for him and the team,” he said.
Khan ponders whether to throw in Rabada in opener
Bowler could be key as Cape side take on Royals in T20 league
Image: Ashley Vlotman
MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan says a late decision will be taken regarding fast bowler Kagiso Rabada's participation in Tuesday's opening game of the Betway SA20 against the Paarl Royals at Newlands.
The Proteas star, who has a prolific record in T20 competitions, taking more than 200 wickets, is poised to lead the MI Cape Town bowling attack alongside Englishman Jofra Archer.
Rabada arrived yesterday in Cape Town from Australia, where he was with the Proteas for the summer Test series. Prospects of the 27-year-old's bowling today are slim as management will make a decision on him but it seems the thought of playing him has been at the back of their minds.
“It's a massive decision,” said Rabada's captain, Khan, in his pre-match press conference.
“It's totally up to the player and at the same time we as the management staff haven't taken a call on it yet. As soon as he's back, we'll see how things are; whatever he feels comfortable with and is good for him.
“We can't take a big risk as well, he's a fast bowler. It will be totally up to him and the management staff on what they decide. We'll do what's best for him and the team,” he said.
Looking forward to the game, MI Cape Town will need a bowler of Rabada's calibre and pedigree when considering they will face a Royals team with some hitters in their batting lineup. The Royals in their ranks have skipper David Miller, England captain Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan, who all can win games.
The experience of captaining that Buttler and Morgan have is something that Miller wants to tap into.
“We're very privileged to have the two captains. The experience that they have is invaluable for our squad,” said Miller.
“I haven't captained too many games in my career. I'm always wanting to learn and trying to improve my game as well as captaincy.
“To have the guys alongside me, it would be silly not to use their experience, so I'm looking forward to that. Already they have contributed a huge amount in the lead-up to tomorrow's [today's] games,” he said.
