Ireland international fast bowler Josh Little is excited about the prospect of turning up for the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20 that starts next week.
Little has been on a lot of people’s lips recently following his heroics in T20 World Cup last year, where he got a hattrick against New Zealand and being the first Irish player to be at an Indian Premier League auction – he will play for the defending champions Gujarat Titans.
The quickie will be vital for coach Graham Ford in the two weeks he will be with the Capitals, before jetting off to Zimbabwe for an ODI series. Little, who is a neat bowler and knows how to pick up key wickets, is looking forward to testing himself against world-class players in the inaugural SA20.
“It’s a new tournament and a new opportunity for everyone to go and showcase their skills,” said Little, speaking to the media during a virtual press conference yesterday.
“This is my third time here (in SA), the last time I was here I was playing against Namibia, so to play a higher standard against world-class players should be a challenge.
“I’ve been here for two days, it’s been pretty chilled so far, we have had a couple of training sessions and gym sessions,” he said.
With the SA20 having a tight schedule and the playing weather conditions in SA looking to be testing, it will be important for teams to manage their squads better. Little did not reveal the plans that management has in place.
“In terms of managing things, the conditions vary around the country, so you sort of play a team that suits those conditions of where you may be. It’s one of those; we’ll see when we get there. I don’t think there will be calls that can be made earlier on,” Little said.
Little looking forward to testing himself against top players in SA20
Bowler will turn up for Pretoria Capitals in inaugural tourney
Image: Albert Perez
