×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Little looking forward to testing himself against top players in SA20

Bowler will turn up for Pretoria Capitals in inaugural tourney

06 January 2023 - 09:35
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Josh Little of Ireland bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Josh Little of Ireland bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Image: Albert Perez

Ireland international fast bowler Josh Little is excited about the prospect of turning up for the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20 that starts next week. 

Little has been on a lot of peoples lips recently following his heroics in T20 World Cup last year, where he got a hattrick against New Zealand and being the first Irish player to be at an Indian Premier League auction – he will play for the defending champions Gujarat Titans. 

The quickie will be vital for coach Graham Ford in the two weeks he will be with the Capitals, before jetting off to Zimbabwe for an ODI series. Little, who is a neat bowler and knows how to pick up key wickets, is looking forward to testing himself against world-class players in the inaugural SA20. 

“It’s a new tournament and a new opportunity for everyone to go and showcase their skills, said Little, speaking to the media during a virtual press conference yesterday. 

“This is my third time here (in SA), the last time I was here I was playing against Namibia, so to play a higher standard against world-class players should be a challenge.

“I’ve been here for two days, it’s been pretty chilled so far, we have had a couple of training sessions and gym sessions,he said. 

With the SA20 having a tight schedule and the playing weather conditions in SA looking to be testing, it will be important for teams to manage their squads better. Little did not reveal the plans that management has in place. 

“In terms of managing things, the conditions vary around the country, so you sort of play a team that suits those conditions of where you may be. It’s one of those; we’ll see when we get there. I don’t think there will be calls that can be made earlier on, Little said. 

Consistency has been lacking, admits Proteas' Maharaj

In an attack celebrated for its fast and furious elements, Keshav Maharaj’s more serene skills leave him susceptible to bombardment.
Sport
21 hours ago

Proteas get dark reminder of the old days Down Under

Those South African viewers who dropped off to sleep on Thursday may have dreamt that they’d been transported back to 2001-02, with Australia ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bad light mars third Test in Sydney

It was a frustrating opening day for players and fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday, with Australia once more firmly in control against SA ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia reign on gloomy day one as Proteas frustrated

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja grabbed half-centuries as Australia made the best of a rainy day one to be 147 for two at stumps in the third ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...