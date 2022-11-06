South Africa were effectively eliminated from the T20 World Cup after their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finished their Group 2 campaign with a major upset at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8.
The outcome sent India, who face Zimbabwe later in the day, through to the semifinals while the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match becomes a virtual knockout.
The Netherlands' top four batters made a useful contribution to power the Dutch side to 158-4 after being put into bat at the Adelaide Oval.
Proteas succumb to Dutch courage as they exit T20 World Cup
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images
South Africa were effectively eliminated from the T20 World Cup after their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finished their Group 2 campaign with a major upset at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Chasing 159 for victory, South Africa's batting let them down as Temba Bavuma's men finished on 145-8.
The outcome sent India, who face Zimbabwe later in the day, through to the semifinals while the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match becomes a virtual knockout.
The Netherlands' top four batters made a useful contribution to power the Dutch side to 158-4 after being put into bat at the Adelaide Oval.
Proteas interim coach Maketa faces anxious wait on extent of Keegan Petersen's injury
Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max O'Dowd (29) gave them a decent start adding 58 runs for the opening stand.
Tom Cooper made 35 and Colin Ackermann chipped in with an unbeaten 41 to take them past the 150-mark.
South Africa struggled to get going in their reply losing both their openers — Quinton de Kock and skipper Bavuma — inside the power play.
Brandon Glover, who claimed three wickets for nine runs, then scythed South Africa's middle order to set up a memorable victory for the Dutch side.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos