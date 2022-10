Ton up for Rilee Rossouw as Proteas rout Bangladesh by 104 runs

Rilee Rossouw scored the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup and built a partnership of 163 with Quinton de Kock to drive South Africa to a thumping 104-run victory over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Muscular left-hander Rossouw pummelled eight sixes and seven fours around the Sydney Cricket Ground for his 109, while De Kock pitched in with 63 runs as the Proteas dodged the rain to rack up an imposing tally of 205 for five.

Paceman Anrich Nortjé (4-10) took up where the batsmen let off with three top-order wickets, including that of danger man Shakib Al Hasan for 1, and Bangladesh were 66-5 after 10 overs and all out for 101 after 16.3.

“To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic,” Rossouw said. “Very chuffed with my performance today but more important is we got the two points.”