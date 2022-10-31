Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram said SA are focused on keeping top place in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup and will think of the knockout phase after that.

The Proteas moved into pole position in Group 2 after a nail-biting five-wicket victory over India on Sunday, the result ensuring SA would need one win from their remaining two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands to advance to the last four.

Markram was one of the shining lights in the Proteas’ pursuit of the modest 134-run target set by India as he chalked up 52 in a match-winning 76-run partnership with David Miller (59 not out) to steer the Proteas home.