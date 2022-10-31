Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms
Proteas batsman Aiden Markram said SA are focused on keeping top place in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup and will think of the knockout phase after that.
The Proteas moved into pole position in Group 2 after a nail-biting five-wicket victory over India on Sunday, the result ensuring SA would need one win from their remaining two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands to advance to the last four.
Markram was one of the shining lights in the Proteas’ pursuit of the modest 134-run target set by India as he chalked up 52 in a match-winning 76-run partnership with David Miller (59 not out) to steer the Proteas home.
However, it was the SA bowlers who set the tone for the match, producing some fine fast bowling on a surface that made them feel at home as they exploited its pace and bounce to good effect.
Markram said as a batsman he was happy they will not play any further matches in Perth, but he doesn’t believe his fast-bowling colleagues would share those sentiments.
“A lot of credit has to go to both bowling attacks because you can get carried away with the lengths you hit and end up giving away freebies. But neither attack gave away those freebies, and they executed their plans well, making life difficult for the batters,” Markram said.
Asked if it felt as though they had one foot in the semifinals after that victory over India, Markram said: “To be honest, I am not even too sure what the log looks like. It has been such a rush over these first few games and with the first one [against Zimbabwe] being washed out, so if we are on top of the group, that is a good thing.
“But we are not viewing it as having a foot in the door just yet, we still have a huge game against Pakistan and the Netherlands after that.”
Markram, who went through a dip in form before his game picked up again recently, said the team are still 100% behind captain Temba Bavuma. Bavuma came into the World Cup in woeful form and has scored two and 10 at the tournament.
“Every player goes through these form slumps, and with the games so close together, it may seem worse than it actually is.
“The whole team and management has been there for Temba. Ideas about his ability have not changed — we know his ability and what role he plays, not only with the bat but from a leadership point of view.
“I think I can speak on behalf of the team when I say we are there for him, supporting him. It happens to everyone, and it is always just one knock away.”