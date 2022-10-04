Sensational Rossouw ton steers SA to victory in third T20 against India

A sensational 48-ball ton by Rilee Rossouw was the catalyst for a resounding Proteas win to overcome India by 49 runs in the final T20 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday.

In pursuit of 228, India, who rested some of their key players, fell to 178 all out as they were outclassed by an efficient SA team performance. The series, wrapped up in the first two games by India, ended 2-1.

A trailblazing 100 from Rossouw and gutsy 68 from Quinton de Kock saw the visitors to 227 for three in their 20 overs.

In India’s reply, captain Rohit Sharma (0) fell after just two Kagiso Rabada deliveries before Shreyas Iyer (1) was trapped leg before wicket by Wayne Parnell with just four runs on the board.