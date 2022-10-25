The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27.
This is because Christmas Day will fall on a Sunday this year, meaning workers will only enjoy 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays they are entitled to under the Public Holidays Act.
In terms of the Public Holidays Act, “whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday”.
The following Monday, December 26, the Day of Goodwill, will be deemed to fall outside the ambit of the act.
“Fedusa remains resolute that working South Africans should not be dealt a further injustice to their income security, already eroded during Covid-19, and must therefore be able to enjoy their full 12 paid public holidays,” said the federation.
Bring more festive cheer, Mr President: Fedusa wants Ramaphosa to declare December 27 a public holiday
Contralesa lobbies for a public holiday for ‘Ancestors’ Day’ every May 8
It believes the gesture will go a long way in strengthening workers' morale considering the difficulties they face, while also boosting economic activity during the festive season.
“Fedusa believes that President Ramaphosa should seriously consider proclaiming 27 December a paid public holiday,” it said.
Declarations of a public holiday rest entirely with the elected president at the time through a proclamation in the government gazette in terms of section 2A.
In 2016, when Christmas Day also fell on a Sunday, former president Jacob Zuma declared December 27 a public holiday after a request by Fedusa.
