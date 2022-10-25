×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bring more festive cheer, Mr President: Fedusa wants Ramaphosa to declare December 27 a public holiday

25 October 2022 - 09:27
Fedusa is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27. File photo.
Fedusa is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27.  File photo.
Image: 123RF/pinkomelet

The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27. 

This is because Christmas Day will fall on a Sunday this year, meaning workers will only enjoy 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays they are entitled to under the Public Holidays Act. 

In terms of the Public Holidays Act, “whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday”. 

The following Monday, December 26, the Day of Goodwill, will be deemed to fall outside the ambit of the act.

“Fedusa remains resolute that working South Africans should not be dealt a further injustice to their income security, already eroded during Covid-19, and must therefore be able to enjoy their full 12 paid public holidays,” said the federation.

Contralesa lobbies for a public holiday for ‘Ancestors’ Day’ every May 8

Contralesa said Ancestors' Day won't be "romanticised" but will be dedicated to reflection, prayer and appeasement of the ancestors.
News
5 months ago

It believes the gesture will go a long way in strengthening workers' morale considering the difficulties they face, while also boosting economic activity during the festive season. 

“Fedusa believes that President Ramaphosa should seriously consider proclaiming 27 December a paid public holiday,” it said.

Declarations of a public holiday rest entirely with the elected president at the time through a proclamation in the government gazette in terms of section 2A.

In 2016, when Christmas Day also fell on a Sunday, former president Jacob Zuma declared December 27 a public holiday after a request by Fedusa. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?