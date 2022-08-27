×

Cricket

England claim three wickets before lunch on 3rd day as they continue to dominate Proteas

By Amir Chetty - 27 August 2022 - 15:03
Proteas captain Dean Elgar was one of the wickets to fall during the first session on day three of the 2nd Test against England at Old Trafford on August 27, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Three early wickets have helped England tighten their grip over the Proteas at lunch on day three of the second Test in Manchester on Saturday.

The session ended with SA having added 65 runs to their overnight total from 27 overs, to finish on 88-3 but still 176 runs behind the hosts' first innings score.

Starting the day on 23-0 after nine overs, the visitors could only add 19 to their overnight score as they lost both openers within six overs of each other.

Captain Dean Elgar (11) had his off stump uprooted by James Anderson to get the morning under way for the hosts.

Sarel Erwee (25) joined the skipper back in the change rooms just six runs later as he was lured into the drive by Ollie Robinson, which found the edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes with the score on 39-2 in 13 overs.

Aiden Markram (6) suffered a similar fate to that of his left-handed teammate, driving at a delivery that could have been left alone, the resulting edge neatly caught by Zak Crawley at second slip with SA on 54-3.

The English bowlers continued to put pressure on SA with Keegan Petersen (20) and an injured Rassie van der Dussen (14) stood firm in the final half-hour before lunch.

