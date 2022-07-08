‘At first it was a bit strange,’ says CSA director of cricket Nkwe after meeting Boucher

Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe had a “great” meeting with Proteas coach Mark Boucher before the team’s departure for the tour of England.
The nature of their relationship hogged the spotlight during his official unveiling after Nkwe sensationally resigned as Proteas assistant coach due to differences with Boucher last year.
Whatever their differences, Nkwe and Boucher must work together for the betterment of the game and the recently appointed director of cricket said they had a good relationship.
“At first it was a bit strange, because it was a long time I haven’t actually engaged with him on a personal level or more in person, but we had a great meeting, I must say,” he said.
Image: Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images)
“I know a lot of people will say there were deeper level issues, but myself and Mark have a good relationship. There is nothing personal and it was very evident yesterday [Thursday] when I met him for more than an hour.”
So cordial was the meeting that Nkwe said they walked away with smiles and with clarity in terms of his role.
“We actually ended up laughing and I know that he is also excited to be working with me. We spoke to such lengths to say that I am actually in a better position now for us to get the best out of each other and take SA forward.
“I will give him as much support as possible, but he needs space to be a successful coach with the two captains and the rest of the team. The meeting was awesome yesterday and I am glad that before the team left we were able to meet in person.
“It is never the ideal way to talk about what’s the best way forward on the phone, we all walked away with smiles on our faces and with lots of excitement after the meeting.
“We also had a good brief engagement with the team for about 30 to 40 minutes and there is a lot more clarity now in terms of my position.
“At times, the public and everybody else think being in this position, you are only the director of cricket for the Proteas, but that’s actually not the case because it is directing cricket in totality.
“Those are some of the things that [we] needed to clarify, because clarity is the biggest thing and an understanding of how things are going to work moving forward.
“There are a few things we still need to unpack with the team from a strategic point of view so that players understand and are well aligned. I am excited and looking forward to working with all the coaches from all levels and across the board.”
