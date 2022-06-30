Enoch Nkwe replaces Graeme Smith as Cricket SA’s director of cricket

Cricket SA (CSA) has appointed Enoch Nkwe as Graeme Smith’s successor in the important post of director of cricket.

Nkwe was announced among four executive appointments, the others being Mtunzi Jonas as chief commercial officer, Wanele Mngomezulu as chief marketing officer and Tjaart van der Walt as CFO.

Former Proteas captain Smith’s contract as director of cricket was not renewed at the end of March after he served in that role from late 2019.

CSA said: “After a vigorous independent recruitment process, CSA is pleased to announce the appointment of four successful candidates who will form part of the organisation’s dynamic executive team.”

The association noted Nkwe “played professional cricket for the Lions before he was forced to early retirement due to his career-ending injury.

“Enoch has extensive experience in setting up strategies for high-performance structures. With a proven track record of using excellent personal, communication and organisation skills to lead and improve cricketing systems, recruit excellent personnel and improve team efficiencies, Enoch was strategic cricket consultant at Lions Cricket.