Cricket SA drops charges against Proteas coach Mark Boucher

Cricket SA (CSA) has withdrawn the charges of discrimination, including those of racism, it laid against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher and said there is no basis to sustain them.

This includes the charges arising from the SJN (Social Justice and Nation Building hearings) report and the investigation after Boucher's former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe’s resignation, CSA said.

One of the charges against Boucher was that he allegedly treated former assistant coach Nkwe “in a manner unbecoming of a leader in his position”.

The CSA board made the shock announcement in a lengthy statement on Tuesday. It said the refusal of key witnesses — Nkwe and ex-SA teammate Paul Adams — to testify at the hearing, which was set to run from May 16 to 20, were crucial to the decision.

CSA charged Boucher with gross misconduct in January after allegations of racism against the head coach emerged in Adams' testimony at the SJN.

The charges emanated from a report from the hearings that found Boucher engaged in racist behaviour by his participation in the overtly racist song that referred to Adams as “brown sh*t” during the team’s fines meetings when the two were Proteas teammates.