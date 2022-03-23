South Africa

Digital migration in full swing as government distributes decoders in the Eastern Cape

23 March 2022 - 14:22
Low income earners are encouraged by Sapo to apply to receive a decoder for free before the analogue television signal is switched off.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

The department of communications and digital technologies has started distributing digital terrestrial television (DTT) decoders in the Eastern Cape as the government deadline to switch from analogue to digital TV looms. 

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the free-to-air government-subsidised decoders have clear quality pictures and a variety of SABC TV channels, including SABC Education.

Ntshavheni said she was confident the department would meet the March 31 deadline set by president Cyril Ramaphosa after the government missed the initial 2011 deadline.

TimesLIVE has asked the department for additional comment on the migration process. This article will be updated once it has been received. 

Households that receive television signals from services including DStv, StarSat and OpenView HD, and those with smart digital TVs, will not be affected by the migration from analogue to digital. 

WHO QUALIFIES FOR A FREE DECODER?

Households with an income of less than R3,500 a month qualify for a free decoder to access 19 music, education and news channels provided they produce the required documentation, including IDs, proof of residence and bank statements. 

Qualifying households can apply for a subsidised TV decoder at their nearest SA Post Office. 

WHY MIGRATE?

In November last year, Ntshavheni said continuing with analogue TV was not practical because spare parts are no longer being manufactured.

