Cricket SA formally opens process to fill vacant executive positions

Cricket SA (CSA) has formally opened a process to fill vacancies on its executive committee, publicly advertising five key executive positions.

The cricket governing body is in the market for a director of cricket, CFO, chief marketing officer, chief commercial officer and public affairs executive.

The closing date for applications has been set for April 4.

The advertisements come a few days after the organisation ended its long search for a permanent CEO. Pholetsi Moseki, who had been acting in the position, was announced as the organisation’s new boss on Wednesday.

Moseki said during his unveiling that CSA were waiting to fill the position of CEO before advertising the other executive positions.