Closing arguments in Graeme Smith’'s arbitration with CSA set for March 22

The oral evidence in the arbitration between Cricket SA (CSA) and its director of cricket and former captain Graeme Smith proceeded without hold-ups last week, and closing arguments have been provisionally scheduled for March 22.

Advocate Ngwako Maenetje SC, who has been jointly appointed by the two parties along with Michael Bishop to oversee the arbitration, said oral evidence was completed and heard over three days.

“The arbitration sat from March 7 to 9 and the hearing of oral evidence was completed. The hearing went well without interruptions,” Maenetje told TimesLIVE.

“Closing argument is scheduled to be heard on March 22, after which the arbitrators will have 20 days to render a decision.”

Maenetje said the March 22 date may change.

Smith’s contract as CSA director of cricket expires on March 31 and the post is expected to be advertised.

The arbitration came after Smith was implicated in findings of the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report for alleged racist conduct over his alleged preferences for certain players when he sat on the selection panel as captain in his playing days.

The SJN report also accused Smith of racial bias as a director of cricket for his alleged refusal to report to then CEO Thabang Moroe, who is black.

The SJN, chaired by Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, said its findings were “tentative” and called on CSA to investigate further.

Smith and CSA agreed to formal arbitration proceedings and Maenetje and Bishop were appointed the joint arbitrators.

CSA has committed to make the findings of the arbitration public through the media.