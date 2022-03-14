SA push for Women's World Cup semis gains momentum as they beat England

SA passed their toughest test with flying colours as they showed nerves of steel to beat defending champions England in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Monday to make a strong case for qualifying for the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinals.

After the Proteas chose to field, England posted 235/9 in their 50 overs. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp led the way with five wickets and a brisk 32 runs in the chase.

Captain Sune Luus (36) provided stability and leadership in the middle overs and Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 77 as SA reached 236/7 in 49.2 overs, winning by three wickets with four balls to spare.

SA narrowly beat debutants Bangladesh and Pakistan in their opening two games and have made a huge statement with an impressive win over the 2017 winners to pull level on six points with leaders and the only other unbeaten side Australia.

The Aussies occupy top spot due to their superior net run rate.

England have been uncharacteristically out of sorts and went into the match looking to avoid a third straight loss and their first World Cup defeat to SA in more than 20 years.

The SA bench and players’ suite was engulfed with tension as the team needed 10 runs to win from 10 balls, with Tazmin Brits captured by the cameras unable to watch.

Player of the match Kapp was superb with the ball in the first powerplay and showed controlled aggression in the death overs to help SA restrict a desperate England to 235/9.

While explosive opener Lizelle Lee failed to fire, Wolvaardt, Brits, Luus and Kapp detonated to help the team over the line and pulled off the highest-ever successful chase in a World Cup match.

England lost to Australia in their opening game and suffered a shock defeat to West Indies before SA condemned the English to their third-straight loss in the World Cup and left the holders facing the likelihood of missing out on a semifinal place.

England are tottering in second-from-bottom and another defeat against India in their next match could see their hopes of defending the title go up in smoke.

SA face hosts New Zealand on Thursday looking for a fourth straight win that will see them put one foot in the semifinals.

