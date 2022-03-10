SA vice captain Tryon wants better showing in second World Cup match vs Pakistan

SA are aware that they can’t afford another sloppy performance when they take on Pakistan in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, in their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match on Friday.

The Momentum Proteas, who are ranked second on the ICC ODI rankings, tottered to a 32-run win over debutants Bangladesh in their first match.

Vice-captain Chloé Tryon said the performance against lowly Bangladesh was unacceptable and called for improvements against Pakistan at the Bay Oval on Friday.

“We discussed it, that we weren’t happy with our batting performance. We didn’t take enough responsibility and we needed partnerships which we didn’t do enough of.”

Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 42 and 41 runs respectively against Bangladesh and Ayabonga Khaka was crucial in the defence of a below-par target of 207 as she ended with figures of 4/32.