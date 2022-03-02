'KG' back to his best, shows why he's one of world's deadliest Test bowlers
There will be big smiles from debutant Sarel Erwee and Test greenhorn Kyle Verreynne on the chartered flight carrying the SA team back home after the duo scored their maiden Test hundreds in New Zealand — but the smile that should stretch from ear to ear has to be Kagiso Rabada's.
The 26-year-old veteran of 52 Tests snatched 10 wickets in the drawn two-match Test series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The Lions spearhead took two wickets as SA lost by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test and helped himself to eight more in the second match, including his 11th career five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second and final Test as the Proteas won by 198 runs to square the series.
“We totally didn’t rock up in the first Test and New Zealand were just too good as well. So we were under pressure to come into the second Test and win,” Rabada said.
New Zealand fluffed a glorious opportunity to win their first Test series over the Proteas home or away since 1932.
“It means a lot that we didn’t come to New Zealand and lose a Test series. Every Test series or match win really means a lot. We would have liked to win the series but we can give ourselves credit for bouncing back the way we did.”
Rabada, who is seven wickets shy of the 250 milestone, endured a lean period in 2021 but has since regained his status and is the world's deadliest bowler with the best strike rate of all active players.
Rabada looked back at his best at Hagley Oval against New Zealand though he played his resurgence down.
“I think it is very seldom that you feel at your best,” he said before the team flew out of Christchurch in a chartered flight en route to Johannesburg via Singapore.
“Every time you go out and play you just want to implement as well as it is possible and adjust to the conditions quickly.
“There is always a different challenge and it is all about adapting to it — but also trusting your strengths and trying to do all you can to get to your best.”
Nobody with more than 200 Test wickets has a better strike rate than Rabada. He takes a wicket every 40.7 balls. His rivals Pat Cummins strikes every 45.9 deliveries, Shaheen Shah Afridi every 47.7 and Jasprit Bumrah every 51.5.
Many are convinced Rabada is at the beginning of his peak. As a cricketer, he says, there is always room for improvement.
“You just have to try to create your own luck through hard work, tactical thinking and getting yourself in a good mental space. That is what I have been trying to do.”
Crushed in seven sessions in two and a half days in the first Test, the Proteas defied the odds and dominated the Kiwis in one of the most remarkable comebacks in history and Rabada said the way the team managed to turn it around is testimony of the resilience of every South African team.
“I think it is something we naturally have as South Africans. I mean if you look at the previous teams who played, the word that has always fitted us best is resilience.
“It is never easy to beat us in a Test series and we proved it again in this series.”
Rabada said the future of the Test team looks bright, with the younger members starting to step up.
“There are a lot of good signs for the future, especially for the new guys. Resilience has always been a character trait that we have shown to the world.”
Rabada has the best strike rate in Test history for a player with a minimum of 200 wickets, has the fourth-most wickets in Test history among fast bowlers before his 27th birthday and is seventh on SA's list of most wickets taken.