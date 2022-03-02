Rohit takes over as India's Test captain in Kohli's 100th in Mohali

Rohit Sharma will begin his reign as India's new Test captain on Friday in a two-match series against neighbours Sri Lanka, hoping to keep the team's juggernaut rolling at home.

India have not lost at home in the longest format since their 2-1 defeat by England in 2012 and won their 14th consecutive rubber at home when they beat inaugural World Test Champions New Zealand at the end of last year.

Rohit's side will be firm favourites to extend their winning streak, having never lost a Test match to Sri Lanka at home and their last defeat against the team coming way back in 2015 in the longest format.

Rohit was named India's Test captain last month, succeeding batting talisman Virat Kohli as the team's leader in all three formats.