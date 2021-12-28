India in driving seat as familiar SA batting collapse rears ugly head

After two completed days of Test cricket, India have maintained the upper hand over hosts SA in this intriguing Boxing Day Test that is unfolding at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

At the end of day 3 of the rain-affected Test, where a staggering 18 wickets fell on Tuesday, India were sitting on 16/1 in their second innings and a solid lead of 146 runs to show for their troubles.

Importantly for coach Rahul Dravid and captain Virat Kohli, they only lost the one second innings wicket of Mayank Agarwal (4), who was caught by Quinton de Kock from the bowling of Marco Jansen in the late stages of the third session.

They will resume with opener KL Rahul on 5 and Shardul Thakur on 4 and looking to lay a solid foundation for a victory that would give them a 1-0 lead in this three-match series.

India will be comforted by the fact that they still have capable top order batters in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the bank.

If there is no declaration on Wednesday, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj will also have to deal with Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.