KL Rahul’s century overshadows Lungi Ngidi’s three wickets as India takes control of 1st Test

Opener KL Rahul scored a fighting unbeaten century to put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against SA at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The visitors, whose captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first on a greenish surface reached day one stumps on 272/3.

Rahul sparkled with his seventh century (122* off 248) that included 17 boundaries and one maximum as he helped India lay a solid foundation.

Rahul’s performance overshadowed the gallant efforts of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who ended his shift having taken all three wickets to fall on the day.

It was a commendable performance by Ngidi considering this was the first time he played competitive cricket in five months since he featured against Ireland in Belfast.

For India, other contributors to the scoreboard were Mayank Agarwal with a well-taken 60, and captain Virat Kohli, who looked good before he gave away his wicket cheaply during the third session on 35.

India will continue on Monday with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) looking to increase the team’s advantage and their promising partnership of 73 off 131.

The visitors dominated from the beginning with Rahul and Agarwal successfully negotiating the first session with India ending on 83/0 after 28 overs.