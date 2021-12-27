Rain delays the start of second day of Boxing Day Test in Centurion as umpires call for early lunch

Rain has delayed the start of the second day of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

By the scheduled start time of 10am, both teams were still in the changing rooms but there was hope of play resuming later in the day as rain had subsided significantly.

At around 10.30am, some covers were removed in the middle following an inspection by match umpires, and the ground were removing water from outfield.