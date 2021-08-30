We're preparing as best as we can in tough conditions, says Proteas all-rounder Pretorius

The Proteas have been in quarantine and training in small groups since arriving in Colombo last week, and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has said the team is preparing as best as they can in a tough bubble environment and unfamiliar conditions ahead of the start of their six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas arrived in the island nation on Thursday for a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series and have been training in small groups over the weekend.

The action will get under way on Thursday with the first of the three ODIs at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

“Unfortunately the weather did not play ball today, so we had an indoor session. It was very humid but it was a good first session in Sri Lanka and I am sure the guys enjoyed it,” said Pretorius.

“Obviously it is a bit tough having smaller groups with the quarantine and Covid-19, but we are dealing with that as best as we can and hopefully we can get back to training as a team as soon as possible.

“Probably the wicket will be slow and obviously the outfield looks like it won’t be as fast as in SA and I think spin and a change of pace will play a massive role in the ODIs and T20s.”