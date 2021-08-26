Boucher should have been asked to step aside

All is not well in the team and you do not need to be a body-language expert to know that events of the past few weeks have taken a huge toll on the camp.

It was always going to be a tough ask, as Proteas coach Mark Boucher is at the centre of a furious storm and these players are being asked to somehow ignore the dark cloud looming above the team.

The fact is, they are human beings before they are cricket players, and you have to wonder what has been going on in their minds since Paul Adams recently named former national teammate Boucher among a group of players he said directed derogatory songs at him during Cricket SA’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building committee.

While Boucher this week apologised for anything that may have offended any of his former national teammates, he insisted he never called Adams “brown sh*t”, as his erstwhile colleague alleged.

It is a cloud that will not go away any time soon and the voices of discontent are growing louder with each passing day.

His apology has led to numerous calls for his head, but predictably those have fallen on deaf ears.

It is perplexing that the CSA board and director of cricket Graeme Smith have not called a press conference to address a contentious issue that has dominated the public discourse recently.