CSA confirms assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has stepped down, but no word on Mark Boucher

Enoch Nkwe has officially left his role as the Proteas assistant coach, Cricket SA (CSA) confirmed late Tuesday night.

TimesLIVE broke the news of Nkwe’s resignation on Monday.

Despite emergency talks, CSA and the 38-year-old coach could not find each other, and Nkwe has been let go.

“CSA regrets to announce the decision by Enoch Nkwe to leave his position as the assistant coach of the Proteas men’s team, a position he held since December 2019,” read the organisation’s statement.

“While every effort was made to retain his services, Enoch has decided to focus on personal growth and professional development. This affords him the opportunity to return to the system in the future with a better sense of himself and being certain of the direction of his career.

“He has emphasised his unwavering commitment to SA cricket and especially the men’s team as they embark on a key tour to Sri Lanka in preparation for the T20 World Cup in October.”