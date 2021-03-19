Northam Platinum profit surges 74% on metals prices

Miner Northam Platinum on Friday reported a surge in mid-year profit driven by higher metals prices and said it would accelerate its capital expenditure in the second half.

High prices for metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium helped boost PGM (platinum group metals) miners' earnings and weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The platinum producer reported a 74% jump in normalised headline earnings per shares for the six months ended Dec. 31 of 641.5 cents, up from 369.6 cents a year earlier.

Northam said the dollar basket price of the main minerals it mines surged by nearly 50%, while a weaker local currency reduced production costs.

Production rose 15% to 352,741 ounces, while sales volumes slipped 4.4% to 315,320 ounces due to pandemic-related disruptions.