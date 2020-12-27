Cricket

Markram, Elgar produce first opening century for Proteas in yonks

27 December 2020 - 15:08
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Dean Elgar of the Proteas during day 2 of the 1st Betway Test (WTC) match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on December 27, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar made light work of the Sri Lanka bowling attack with a brisk partnership of 142 to lay a solid foundation for South Africa on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Markram and Elgar started the Proteas’ response after Sri Lanka posted a first innings total of 396 where debutant Lutho Sipamla returned with figures 4/75 and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder with 3/69.

Their partnership, which came off 177 balls, was broken after lunch when Markram’s thick edge was caught by alert Dasun Shanaka at gully from the bowling of Vishwa Fernando.

The efforts of Markram, who registered his seventh half-century, and Elgar, who registered his 15th half-century, produced SA’s first 100 partnership for the first wicket after 43 Test innings.

Just like the Proteas bowlers on Saturday, the largely inexperienced Sri Lankan bowling attack of Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara struggled in application.

When umpires called tea, the Proteas were on 180/1 after 38 overs with Elgar having scored 86 off 112 and Rassie van der Dussen sitting on 8 off 26 and a deficit of 216 runs.

