While Aiden Markram insists that he is not desperate‚ the cricketer says he “would give an absolute arm and a leg” to take over the vacant Test captaincy created by Faf du Plessis’s resignation in February.

“I don’t (want to) become desperate about it and like I said I would thoroughly enjoy it and be honoured if it was to be the case‚ but I have not looked too much into it‚” said Markram‚ who led baby Proteas to 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup glory.

“I’ve been able (while growing up) to watch a franchise captain‚ a guy like Faf du Plessis captain and it is just something that I would love to do.

“Having said though‚ I mean‚ I have never given captaining my country too much of a thought.

“It has always been a bit of shot in the dark for me but now my name is in the hat so to speak for people that are writing news.”