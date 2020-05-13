'Massive loss' if World Cup‚ IPL are not played due to Covid-19‚ says David Miller

Hard-hitting Proteas middle-order batsman David Miller has said it would be a “massive loss” if the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Australia later this year is not staged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket in SA and across the world is currently on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis and the left-hander Miller bemoaned the fact that the flu-like pandemic broke out during a World Cup year.

“It is concerning times at this stage though because the T20 World Cup is around the corner which is a huge event for players and if that doesn’t take place it will be a massive loss‚” Miller told his franchise club the Dolphins’ website on Wednesday.

“We just need to bide our time and do what we can during this time‚” said Miller.

The fast spreading flu-like deadly virus has cast doubt over the men’s Twenty20 World Cup scheduled to be staged from October 18 until November 15 in Australia.

The IPL‚ the world’s richest cricket tournament which Miller sets alight annually with his effortless power-hitting‚ was slated for March 29 to April 15 but has now been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller was ready to hit bowlers over the boundary ropes with the Rajasthan Royals for the 2020 instalment of the IPL having previously mesmerised with Kings XI Punjab.

“Everyone knows that the IPL is a huge competition and although we are not too sure about what is happening with the tournament it is out of our control so we can’t dwell on that too much.

The IPL would not have only presented players with a massive pay cheque but also serve up proper preparation for the World Cup few months after.

“It’s a tournament that I always look forward to because it is a great test for any cricketer through the pressure and the high demands of the owners and the crowds so I do miss it and hopefully we will be able to play it again this year‚” said the 30-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born star batsman.

Miller said the Proteas squad has been given individual programmes to workout and revealed that he has missed hitting the ball in anger since Cricket South Africa suspended cricket for 60 days on March 16.

“Everyone is the same boat during these difficult times but we just have to be patient and see what happens in the next few weeks.”

With the Proteas tour of Sri Lanka postponed and the upcoming tour of the West Indies in the balance along with the postponement of the IPL and the uncertainty of the World Cup‚ Miller finds himself in an unusual position of having no winter cricket to look forward to.

“It’s the longest time that I have gone without hitting any balls‚ practicing or playing.

“It’s been challenging in that sense mentally but it is also quite refreshing having a bit of a break.

“With that said it is a career so you definitely do miss playing and being involved in the action but being able to exercise outside now has made it a little bit easier.”