JP Duminy has apologised to the nation for South Africa’s performance at the World Cup.

Faf du Plessis’ team go into Friday’s game against Sri Lanka at the Riverside with five losses from seven games‚ and with no hope of reaching the semi-finals.

Duminy‚ who will retire from the international stage after the tournament‚ has played in only three of those matches.

He was asked if he was disappointed not to have seen more game time‚ and his answer soared beyond the personal.

“It’s disappointing but it’s not the biggest disappointment‚” Duminy said.

“If I had played three games and we had made the play-offs and fought for the title‚ anyone would be in a happier position.

“The biggest disappointment has been the team performance — it has been pretty dismal on our part.

“We wish we could point out one thing [that has led to the poor showing].

“We haven’t been able to produce.

“That’s been the most disappointing thing for all of us.

“We want to apologise to the South African fans for letting them down.”