Relaxed Ngidi unfazed by 'chokers' tag as he heads to his first World Cup

In their quest to obliterate the discussion around the obdurate "chokers" tag prior to heading off to the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, the Proteas have looked to change the narrative coming from their camp where the importance of adaptability, bowling variety and resilience have become paramount.

Such is the change of mindset, young fast bowler Lungi Ngidi emphatically dismissed the suggestion there might be any residual psychological scars still lingering from the near misses of the past.

Ngidi, making his comeback from a side strain injury, declared his mood as "very relaxed" , and focused on doing well in his first World Cup.

'I was not there, so that has nothing to do with me. It's not like there is anything we can do about it. I'm very relaxed. It is my first World Cup, not the end of the world. what we have and do now," Ngidi said this week.