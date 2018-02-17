South African stand-in captain Aiden Markram made a rueful admission that the Proteas have taken a serious knock in confidence and a step backward after a comprehensive 5-1 ODI series thrashing by India.

The Proteas lost the sixth and final match at Centurion on Friday by eight wickets with irresistible Indian captain Virat Kohli scoring his 35th ton and the third of the series to end up as the leading scorer with 558 runs in his six innings at a staggering average of 186.00.

For his outstanding efforts‚ Kohli was named Player of the Series and he became the first player to score over 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series.

“The confidence of the side has taken a knock because it is not nice to lose 5-1 but we have learned lessons‚” said the 23-year old Markram who took over the captaincy following Faf du Plessis’ injury in the first ODI in Durban.

“We probably have taken a step back in terms of performance and results but it would rather happen now than two or three months before or during the World Cup.

“A lot of those lessons are how the Indians have constructed their games. If you look at how they set their innings‚ they always have one of their top three in the 40th over‚ which is crucial in this format.

“Their bowlers control the middle overs very well‚ they have two quality spinners and they strike up-front with the new ball.

“They do tick all the boxes and that’s where we will have to work hard on going forward.”

Markram also admitted that Kohli and his twin wrist spinners‚ Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal‚ were the difference in the series because of the manner in which they dominated.

“Virat made a lot of difference because he was in incredible touch and it showed. His hunger for runs and his desperation to finish off games is up there and that’s why he is one of the best players in the world.

“Their spinners also played a massive role and credit must be given where it is due‚” said Markram‚ adding that he has learned from observing Kohli’s captaincy skills.

“I have taken a few pointers from the way he leads the team as part of my learning process. There are a lot of things that I can learn from him and the Indian team as a whole and from us as the Proteas.”

Asked to reflect on his captaincy‚ the Titans batsman said having to deal with immense pressure will help him to grow as a player and leader.

“It was always going to be tough but it was something I took as a challenge. I can still say that despite having lost the series 5-1‚ I enjoyed the challenge and the responsibility‚” Markram said.

“I learned a lot and to learn so much at this stage of my career is not a bad thing. Going forward I will take lessons and use it if I do captain again.

“The experience of dealing with sorts of pressure was good and will help to grow as a player.”