Aiden Markram scored a gutsy half-century to help South Africa to 78/0 after 27 overs at lunch of day one of the second test in Centurion on Saturday.

Markram's second half-century in test cricket arrived in the 25th over when he pulled Hardik Pandya for a single at deep backward square following a spell of 118 minutes at the crease and 61 balls where he scored nine boundaries.

Markram went to the break unbeaten on 51 and with senior partner Dean Elgar on 26 with much work to be done in the second session.

Captain Faf Du Plessis‚ who won the toss in the morning and chose to bat first on a belter of a pitch that had something for the batsmen‚ made only one change‚ with Titans fast bowler Lungi Ngidi coming in for injured Dale Steyn on his home ground.

India captain Virat Kohli made three changes to the side that the lost in the first test in Cape Town last week with Parthiv Patel coming in for Wriddihiman Saha‚ KL Rahul for Shikar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

After 10 overs‚ Elgar and Markram were chipping away with respective scores of nine and 11 as they withstood pressure from Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah‚ Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.