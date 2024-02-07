BSA grants Nontshinga permission to fight abroad

Sanity has prevailed. Uncertainty over the granting of permission by Boxing SA (BSA) to Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga, who leaves for a world boxing title fight in Mexico on Sunday, has been resolved.
BSA's acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso has granted the official letter to the former IBF junior-flyweight world champion who must go abroad where he will attempt to win back the world belt he lost in November to Mexican Adrian Curiel when they met in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Their second fight will take place at Polyforum Zama Merida Yucatan in Mexico on February 16.
There was a dilemma regarding issuing of the clearance letter which is usually granted by chairman of the BSA sanctioning committee after receiving a medical report from doctor Solly Selepe, who is the BSA chairman of the medical committee.
The doubt was caused by the fact that there is no sanctioning committee right now. But Selepe conducted his duties and was satisfied with the boxer's medical tests. He then sent his report to the acting CEO Ntlanganiso.
Ntlanganiso made it clear on Monday that he was waiting for a legal opinion on the matter regarding him signing the clearance letter. Ntlanganiso did not answer his mobile when contacted last night just after Colin Nathan had shared the news with yours truly.
Judging by his signature on the letter, the assumption is that legal opinion was that he is well-placed to clear every fighter who wishes to travel and fight outside SA.
Nathan was always confident his charge was going to be given permission by BSA to travel.
"I am very happy that we've got the clearance from Boxing SA acting chief Mandla Ntlanganiso today [last night]," said Nathan, who leaves with Nontshinga, assistant trainer and Nontshinga's father Thembani "Best" Gopheni and cut-man Bernie Pailman to Mexico on Sunday.
"I have already sent through all the medicals, blood work and BSA's clearance letter to Matchroom Sport which is a United Kingdom-based sporting event promotions company founded by Barry Hearn and now run by him and his son Eddie Hearn.
"We have just signed a multiple five-contract with Matchroom. We feel confident and looking forward to a great contest and coming back as two-time IBF World champion."
Nathan guided Nontshinga to victory for that belt on September 3 2022. Nontshinga defeated Hector Flores by a split points decision in Mexico and successfully defended that belt with a unanimous points decision against Filipino Regie Suganob in East London on July 3 last year.
Nontshinga, from Chicken Farm in the Eastern Cape, lost that bet with a second round knockout by Curiel. Fighting out of Nathan's HotBox Gym, in Balfour, east of Johannesburg, Nontshinga has lost once in 13 fights with nine knockouts while 25-year-old Curiel has 24 wins, five knockouts, and four losses.
BSA grants Nontshinga permission to fight abroad
'The Special One' to defend world title against Yucatan in Mexico
Image: Norte Photo
