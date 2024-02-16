×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2024 - 13:00

Courtesy of SABC

Police minister Bheki Cele is releasing the quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

When releasing the crime stats for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year in parliament last November, Cele said murders of women and children had seen a significant decrease between July and September, with the first declining by 10.9% and the second 7%, but the number of lives lost to gender-based violence remained staggering.

Police recorded 881 murder cases involving women in the three months, down from 989 during the same period last year. Police registered 293 murder cases involving children, down by 22 from 315 from July to September 2022.

TimesLIVE

Five people linked to vigilante attacks in Diepsloot arrested

Five people are expected to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the vigilante attacks that claimed seven lives in Diepsloot at the ...
News
2 months ago

CRIME STATS | 293 children and 881 women murdered in three months

The murder of women and children saw a significant decrease between July and September, with the first seeing a decrease of 10.9% and the second ...
News
3 months ago

CRIME STATS | 6,945 murders in July-September

Murder and sexual offences have continued their downward trend, with murder decreasing by 0.8% and sexual offences by 1.5% in the second quarter of ...
News
3 months ago

CRIME STATS | Four provinces contribute to top 30 contact crime police stations

Four of South Africa's nine provinces are home to the top 30 police stations with the highest contact crime figures recorded in the second quarter of ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash