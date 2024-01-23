Wellem to take on Kidunda in double title fight

SA super middleweight boxing champion Asemahle Wellem will defend his WBF Intercontinental belt against Selemani Kidunda in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 24, the champion’s manager Siyanda Zingelwa has announced.
The boxer’s promoter, Happy Tewo, announced two weeks ago that his 22-year-old charge from the Eastern Cape, who remains undefeated in seven fights, will be in action in Russia.
He said Wellem, who goes by the moniker “The Predator", would have fought against Pavel Silyagian, who was rated No 17 in the world by BoxRec.Com.
Zingelwa, who is also part of the management of former IBF World junior flyweight champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, said: “The fight in Russia was cancelled after two planes were shot down; they said it is not safe for visitors. We already had an offer from Tanzania but from a different promoter.
“When I did my research I found that they are those type of people who waste time, while still keeping my ears open I got a call from someone I worked with before in Tanzania who told me that Kemmon Sports hah just been allocated a television date for February 24 and they were keen to have Wellem fight and the promoter would be in contact.
“Indeed, the promoter called me and we made a deal. He included the WBO Intercontinental title, which is vacant. So, two titles will be at stake.”
Wellem’s fight against Kidunda will be staged by Kemmon Sport and it will be live on Azam TV. Regarding Kidunda, Zingelwa said they knew long ago that at some point Wellem would be required to go back to Tanzania and defend against him.
He said the interest was shown by local people after Wellem had beaten Tanzanian Twaha Kassim on points for the WBF Intercontinental title at Malaika Hotel, Mwanza City, in Tanzania in March.
“Kidunda is an experienced boxer, he’s been around for a very long time. He’s got power but limited in terms of skills compared to Wellem,” said Zingelwa about the 40-year-old former WBF International champion, who is undefeated after 10 fights.
“If our strategy is right, the fight should not go 12 rounds but we are preparing ourselves for 12 rounds.”
Wellem is trained by former SA bantamweight boxing champion Phumzile “Sweet Pea” Matyhila in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
